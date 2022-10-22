Saturday, Oct 22, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Tahir Raj Bhasin Jets Off To Delhi For Diwali Celebrations With Family

Actor Tahir Raj Bhasin is all set to ring in the festival of lights with his family in Delhi.

Tahir Raj Bhasin
Tahir Raj Bhasin Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 22 Oct 2022 1:10 pm

Actor Tahir Raj Bhasin is all set to ring in the festival of lights with his family in Delhi.

Tahir recently wrapped up the shoot of his untitled next and dived into the shoot of his next OTT project right away. Given that he hadn't had an opportunity to spend Diwali with his family for the last three years owing to his work commitments and the pandemic, Tahir decided to take off to the capital city this year, despite his hectic schedule.

Tahir said: "Celebrating festivals with the family is always exciting and overwhelming. I am so glad that this year I can manage to take out sometime and go back home. My family is absolutely thrilled that I am finally able to be with them during this time."

"Due to work and then the pandemic, I wasn't able to go to Delhi for Diwali. So this year, I was very keen to be with them," he added.

"Though it is a short trip of just three days, I am really looking forward to having a good time with my family and indulging in some festivities and good food back home."

Tags

Art & Entertainment Tahir Raj Bhasin Delhi Diwali Celebration Actor/Actress OTT Project Pandemic Upcoming OTT Series India

Outlook Podcast | Who Is Ram?

Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

AUS Vs NZ, ICC T20 World Cup 2022, Super 12, Live Scores: New Zealand (161/3) Eye 200 After Devon Conway Fifty

AUS Vs NZ, ICC T20 World Cup 2022, Super 12, Live Scores: New Zealand (161/3) Eye 200 After Devon Conway Fifty

Ronaldo Axed From MUFC Squad

Ronaldo Axed From MUFC Squad