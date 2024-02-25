Art & Entertainment

Tabu Wraps Up Filming For ‘Crew’

Actress Tabu, who enthralled the audience with the teaser of her upcoming film ‘Crew’, has wrapped up the filming of the movie.

IANS
February 25, 2024

Tabu Photo: India TV News
On Sunday, the actress took to the Stories section of her Instagram, and shared a picture from the wrap up of the film.

The picture shows 2 celebratory cakes. Tabu wrote on the picture, “Wrap time...cake time #crew @rheakapoor @rajoosworld @farahkhankunder."

In the film, Tabu is joined by Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kriti Sanon as all three of them play air hostesses.

The recently unveiled teaser, filled with witty dialogue, humour, and catchy music, has garnered positive response from viewers, promising an exhilarating flight adventure.

The teaser also reveals surprises with the inclusion of Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma, while the iconic track 'Choli Ke Peeche' adds to the film's energetic vibe.

The film is directed by Rajesh Krishnan, and has been shot in various locations across India, primarily Mumbai.

Produced by Balaji Telefilms and Anil Kapoor Film & Communications Network, the film is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on March 29.

