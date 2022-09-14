Swara Bhasker : I Came To Mumbai To become Shah Rukh Khan

Swara Bhasker, who is gearing up for the release of 'Jahaan Chaar Yaar', recently revealed that she moved to Mumbai with the dream of becoming Shah Rukh Khan.

In a conversation with Mashable India, Swara, who made her Bollywood debut with 'Madholal Keep Walking' in 2009, said about moving to Mumbai, “I was very clear, I came to become a heroine. Main Shah Rukh Khan banna chahti thi (I wanted to become Shah Rukh Khan). A filmy shot where villagers arrive at CST with their ‘boriya-bistara’ (luggage), I came just like that.

"My parents even gave me a bedding roll that no one else has used in 50 years. And I had a sandook (trunk). I think my mom suspected that I would never get married, so everything she would have given me at my wedding, she filled into that trunk. There were utensils, pots, and pressure cookers, and I was like ‘Mummy, they have utensils in Bombay.’ I had come like this ridiculous person with so much luggage, which of course was a troupe for the rest of my life, as I have so much baggage.”

In the same interview, the actor also shared how she and her friend also struggled to find a house in Mumbai as homeowners felt they were ‘awaara’ (vagabond) girls who looked like they must have boyfriends.

She further recalled, “So I didn’t find a house in Andheri. I found one in Goregaon that had just been built and the society wasn’t established yet. And for one month I lived in someone’s office, so I had to leave before 9 am and come back only after 6 pm. I would sit in malls or on the streets after leaving at 9. It was screenwriter Anjum Rajabali’s office. Yeah, so I used to live at the office of the writer of Raajneeti (2010). Every day he would be calling like ‘you again finished the water,’ because we two girls would leave after taking a bath and everything. At one point, we were six people living in one BHK in Goregaon.”

'Jahaan Chaar Yaar' is scheduled to release in theatres on September 16.