Popular Malayalam actor Manju Pillai and cinematographer Sujith Vaassudev tied the knot in 2000. The couple decided to part ways after 24 years of marriage. In a recent interview, Sujith Vaassudev talked about his split and revealed that they have been living separately since 2020.
In a YouTube interview with Saina South Plus, Sujith Vaassudev talked about his relationship with Manju Pillai. He confirmed that they have been living separately since 2020. He talked about how the divorce proceedings have been finalized. He added that while they are no longer together, they will continue to have a friendly relationship. He also praised Pillai for the way she has shaped her career and is on a path to success.
Vaassudev said, “We have been separated since 2020. We got divorced last month. Now I want to call Manju a friend and our friendship still exists. Manju's career is going well. The feeling of happiness when witnessing a close friend achieving great success is truly amazing.”
Earlier, rumours of their separation had been floating on social media. These rumours were intensified when it was reported that Vaassudev had not attended the housewarming ceremony of Pillai’s new flat in Thiruvananthapuram. Additionally, Pillai had also not attended the housewarming ceremony of Vaassudev’s new flat in Kochi. These incidents had got fans talking but the couple had not commented on the issue then.
Vaassudev is known for his work in films like ‘Drishyam’ and ‘Lucifer.’ He is also working on the highly anticipated ‘L2: Empuraan’. Pillai, on the other hand, was last seen in ‘Vivekanandan Viralanu’ where she shared the screen with Shine Tom Chacko. The couple have a daughter named Daya together.