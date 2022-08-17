'Empuraan', The Second Installment Of Superhit 'Lucifer', Announced

The makers of the Malayalam superhit film 'Lucifer' on Wednesday officially announced that they had begun work on 'Empuraan', the second film of the series.



Producer Antony Perumbavoor took to Twitter to say, "The wait is over! Aashirvad Cinemas proudly presents 'Empuraan', the next chapter of the 'Lucifer' series. The film's script has been locked and we are stepping into the pre-production phase."

The producer also posted the link to a YouTube video which had the core team of the film -- director Prithviraj, writer Murali Gopy, actor Mohanlal, who plays the lead in the film, and producer Antony Perumbavoor -- talking about 'Empuraan'.



Actor Prithviraj, who is the director of the film, said that the film would be a commercial entertainer starring Mohanlal. "We are starting the actual process of making the film from today. Hopefully, we will keep you updated periodically on how things are progressing."



Murali Gopy, for his part, said that this would be the second instalment in a three-film series.



'Lucifer', which released in 2019 and which marked the directorial debut of actor Prithviraj Sukumaran, emerged a blockbuster in just eight days. It went on to make over Rs 200 crore, making it the highest-grossing Malayalam film ever.