Suchitra Krishnamoorthi Opens Up On Her New Short Film 'Veera'

Veteran actress Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, who plays a pivotal role in the recently released short film 'Veera' as part of the Army anthology 'Bravehearts', shares how the story "tugged at her heartstrings".

The film focuses on the character Veera, who initially believes that it is the bravery and patriotism that the country remembers and celebrates her father for, are what took her father away. She is shown preparing for her NDA examinations for which she has no willingness to pass or follow in her father's footsteps who's last wish was for her to join the Indian armed forces.



Despite her father being known as a martyr and a hero, Veera remains unaware of the love and appreciation until she discovers a hidden letter that her mother hands her over. The letter not only helps her discover herself but also helps her identify her true calling.



While young actress Aadhya Anand played the title role in the film, Krishnamoorthi played the role of Shalini Acharya, mother of Veera Acharya.



Talking about her role, Krishnamoorthi said, "The storyline was very powerful to me and tugged at my heartstrings. 'Veera' beautifully showcases how the life of an Army officer can even truly inspire the near and dear ones in the family. The respected responsibility of our soldiers is truly admirable even after they have lost their lives fighting relentlessly for the country. Being a part of Bravehearts is my way of honouring our brave martyrs."



Anand shared her thoughts on the role of Veera saying, "Veera is a new age tale of a young girl, establishing her identity while seeking her father whom she has never had a chance to grow up with. Bravehearts is a series of untold stories of valour of men and women and their families serving our country who end up sacrificing themselves only to be forgotten. I am so glad that I got to portray such a strong character like Veera which is a tribute to our defence forces."



The series 'Bravehearts' is released on the YouTube channel of Dice Media.

[With Inputs From IANS]