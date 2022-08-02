Sting Slams Ukraine War, Calls It 'Absurdity Based Upon A Lie'

Musician Sting believes the ongoing war in Ukraine is "an absurdity based upon a lie".



The 'Englishman in New York' hitmaker warned the invasion of the country from Russia is proof that democracy is under attack around the world as he took to the stage in Warsaw, Poland, reports aceshowbiz.com.



The 70-year-old singer brought out Polish actor Maciej Stuhr to translate his statement, in which he said: "(Democracy is) in grave danger of being lost unless we defend it. The alternative to democracy is a prison, a prison of the mind. The alternative to democracy is violence, oppression, imprisonment and silence.



"The war in the Ukraine is an absurdity based upon a lie. If we swallow that lie, the lie will eat us."



Due to its proximity to Ukraine, Poland has seen more refugees flock there since the war began on February 24 than any other country.



Sting isn't the only musician to use his platform to protest against the war. Last month, 60-year-old Guns N' Roses frontman Axl Rose branded Russian President Vladimir Putin a "callous, lying, murderous little man".



He tweeted: "I'd like to thank everyone for showing such love and support during the tour for the people of Ukraine and their noble and horrifying fight for freedom against an increasingly totalitarian regime ran by a callous, lying, murderous, little man with outdated ambitions and no regard for human life."



In March, Pink Floyd removed their music from "all digital music providers" in Russia and Belarus following the invasion of Ukraine.



Guitarist David Gilmour, who has family in Ukraine, also announced all of his solo works will be taken down.



Pink Floyd said in a statement: "To stand with the world in strongly condemning Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the works of Pink Floyd, from 1987 onwards, and all of David Gilmour's solo recordings are being removed from all digital music providers in Russia and Belarus from today."



Gilmour wrote in a separate social media post: "Russian soldiers, stop killing your brothers. There will be no winners in this war.

"My daughter-in-law is Ukrainian and my granddaughters want to visit and know their beautiful country. Stop this before it is all destroyed. Putin must go."

[With Inputs From IANS]