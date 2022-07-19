Tuesday, Jul 19, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Steven Spielberg Helms His First Music Video With Wife Kate Capshaw As Dolly Grip

Director Steven Spielberg is set to direct his first music video for Marcus Mumford's song 'Cannibal.'

'Cannibal' Crew
'Cannibal' Crew Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 19 Jul 2022 9:59 am

After helming the critically acclaimed and Oscar-nominated musical 'West Side Story,' the legendary Steven Spielberg has a new first in his 50-year-plus career -- he has just directed a music video, using his smartphone, for Marcus Mumford's first solo track, 'Cannibal,' reports Variety.

The Mumford and Sons frontman, whose another claim to fame is that he's Carey Mulligan's husband, caught everyone's attention as co-writer of the celebrated Apple TV+ comedy series, 'Ted Lasso.'

He now has not only Spielberg but also his wife (and the actress who played the Shanghai nightclub crooner Wilhelmina 'Willie' Scott in 'Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom'), Kate Capshaw', working on the music video. Capshaw acted as dolly grip and art director as well as the producer for the single-take clip.

A photo included with the singer's Instagram post shows Capshaw pushing Spielberg in an office chair as he holds up his iPhone, shooting Mumford. They are not the only celebrity names in the credits: Carey Mulligan is listed as responsible for costuming and sound, according to Variety.

[With Inputs from IANS]

Related stories

When Steven Spielberg Introduced Aamir Khan As ‘James Cameron of India’ To Tom Hanks

Steven Spielberg On 'The West Side Story': Most Pleasant Household Affair I've Had Since 'E.T'

Tags

Art & Entertainment Steven Spielberg Marcus Mumford Marcus Mumford Song Director Steven Spielberg New Music Video Mumford And Sons
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Gulabi Meenakari, Black Pottery, Ittar, Kashmiri Carpet Among PM Modi's Gifts For World Leaders At G7 Meet

Gulabi Meenakari, Black Pottery, Ittar, Kashmiri Carpet Among PM Modi's Gifts For World Leaders At G7 Meet

Remembering Sidhu Moosewala: A Transition From Promoting Toxic Masculinity To Becoming A Man With Perceptions

Remembering Sidhu Moosewala: A Transition From Promoting Toxic Masculinity To Becoming A Man With Perceptions