Steven Spielberg Helms His First Music Video With Wife Kate Capshaw As Dolly Grip

After helming the critically acclaimed and Oscar-nominated musical 'West Side Story,' the legendary Steven Spielberg has a new first in his 50-year-plus career -- he has just directed a music video, using his smartphone, for Marcus Mumford's first solo track, 'Cannibal,' reports Variety.

The Mumford and Sons frontman, whose another claim to fame is that he's Carey Mulligan's husband, caught everyone's attention as co-writer of the celebrated Apple TV+ comedy series, 'Ted Lasso.'

He now has not only Spielberg but also his wife (and the actress who played the Shanghai nightclub crooner Wilhelmina 'Willie' Scott in 'Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom'), Kate Capshaw', working on the music video. Capshaw acted as dolly grip and art director as well as the producer for the single-take clip.

A photo included with the singer's Instagram post shows Capshaw pushing Spielberg in an office chair as he holds up his iPhone, shooting Mumford. They are not the only celebrity names in the credits: Carey Mulligan is listed as responsible for costuming and sound, according to Variety.

[With Inputs from IANS]