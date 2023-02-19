SS Rajamouli Has One Complaint Against Marvel, Superhero Movies

SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' enjoyed a great run in the West and while the film’s actors, Jr NTR and Ram Charan, have expressed their desire to work in Marvel movies, the director is yet to express his fondness for the makers.

In a recent chat with The New Yorker, the director was asked about his opinion on Marvel and other superhero films and while he praised the “extraordinary action set pieces,” he did have one complaint. The Baahubali director said that he finds the “editing in these sequences is too fast.”

“That kind of pace doesn’t allow me to fully immerse myself in each shot and enjoy them completely. Sometimes you lose a semblance of who is fighting whom, who is hitting whom, and what happened. The action scenes are otherwise great, except for that one small complaint.”

Rajamouli did not specify which film or action sequence he was speaking about when he spoke about his “complaint” against them. However, he said that he likes the action, except for this one complaint. “They make extraordinary action set pieces. I mean, the action sequences are the reason I watch Marvel movies. I get engrossed in their action set pieces—I just love them. Their quality, their ingenuity, and their visual compositions—everything is mind-bogglingly good,” he said.

Previously Jr NTR had said that he would want to work in an MCU film. At the red carpet of the Golden Globes, Jr NTR told Variety that he would love to play a superhero. Later, Variety journalist Marc Malkin said that he introduced the actor to Marvel Studios executive Victoria Alonso. He shared in his article, “I introduced NTR Jr to top Marvel Studios executive Victoria Alonso at Billboard’s official Golden Globes after-party on January 10. The two chatted for only a moment, but let’s hope this is the start of something big.”