SS Rajamouli Honoured By Cinémathèque Française In Paris As Costa-Gavras Attends 8-Hour Screening

SS Rajamouli earned a prestigious Paris honour from the Cinémathèque Française for cinematic achievements.
Oscar winner Costa-Gavras spent eight hours watching Rajamouli's films and masterclass together.
Rajamouli's next film, Varanasi is currently in production ahead of its 2027 release.
SS Rajamouli has added another remarkable milestone to his career after being honoured by the Cinémathèque Française in Paris, one of the world's most prestigious film institutions. The celebration became even more special when 93-year-old Academy Award-winning filmmaker Costa-Gavras spent nearly eight hours watching Rajamouli's films and attending his masterclass, leaving the Indian filmmaker deeply moved.
SS Rajamouli receives rare honour at Cinémathèque Française
Rajamouli was recognised during a special retrospective celebrating his contribution to world cinema. Founded by legendary film archivist Henri Langlois in 1936, the Cinémathèque Française has long honoured some of cinema's greatest filmmakers, making Rajamouli's inclusion another landmark moment for Indian cinema.
The event featured screenings of RRR, Eega and Baahubali: The Beginning, followed by an interactive masterclass in which the filmmaker spoke about his creative process and storytelling philosophy.
Costa-Gavras surprises Rajamouli with eight-hour visit
The biggest surprise came from legendary French-Greek filmmaker Costa-Gavras. According to Rajamouli's son, SS Karthikeya, the Oscar winner had initially planned to watch only RRR before returning another day for Eega. Instead, he arrived with his wife and stayed throughout the day, watching both films as well as the masterclass.
Sharing his gratitude on X, Rajamouli said that being invited to screen his films in Paris was itself an honour, but receiving permanent recognition at the institution was beyond anything he had imagined. It was also shared by him that the warmth shown by Costa-Gavras and the Cinémathèque Française towards Indian cinema would remain unforgettable.
Karthikeya also described the moment as one of the team's biggest surprises, saying the veteran filmmaker's enthusiasm and commitment made the occasion even more meaningful.
Rajamouli is now preparing for his next ambitious project, Varanasi, starring Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra and Prithviraj Sukumaran. The film is expected to release globally in April 2027, as the director continues to expand his international footprint.