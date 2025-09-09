Prithviraj Sukumaran finally reacted to Aadujeevitham's snub at National Awards 2025
The actor said the viewers have already given the film its biggest award by watching it in theatres
Despite being critically acclaimed and receiving several awards at the 54th Kerala State Film Awards, the survival drama failed to receive a single National award
Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer Malayalam drama, Aadujeevitham (The Goat Life), directed by Blessy, won several accolades at the 54th Kerala State Film Awards. But surprisingly, it was snubbed at the National Film Awards 2025, which sparked reactions from several celebs and filmmakers. Prithviraj has finally opened up about it. Read on to know.
Prithviraj Sukumaran on Aadujeevitham National Awards snub
The actor said that a film is not "made for ten people to sit and grade it or a jury to judge". A film is also not created only for international festivals, "though those are certainly valuable", as per Prithviraj. He said at the end of the day, movies are made for the audience, who buy tickets, go to theatres, and enjoy. "In that sense, the viewers have already given Aadujeevitham its biggest award. For that, I am grateful,” said the
actor at a public event in Sharjah, as per a report in Onmanorama.
About Aadujeevitham
Reportedly made on a budget of Rs 82 crore, Aadujeevitham made a gross collection of Rs 157.35 crore worldwide, according to Sacnilk. It is currently the fifth-highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time.
The survival drama is an adaptation of the 2008 novel of the same name by Benyamin. It is about a Malayali immigrant worker, Najeeb Muhammad. Sukumaran plays Najeeb, who goes to Saudi Arabia to earn money but gets stuck in the middle of the desert.
The movie also starred Amala Paul, Haitian-French actor Jimmy Jean-Louis, KR Gokul and Arab actors Talib al Balushi and RikAby in key roles.
Music was composed by AR Rahman.