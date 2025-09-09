Prithviraj Sukumaran on Aadujeevitham National Awards snub

The actor said that a film is not "made for ten people to sit and grade it or a jury to judge". A film is also not created only for international festivals, "though those are certainly valuable", as per Prithviraj. He said at the end of the day, movies are made for the audience, who buy tickets, go to theatres, and enjoy. "In that sense, the viewers have already given Aadujeevitham its biggest award. For that, I am grateful,” said the