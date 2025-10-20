Kaantha: Dulquer Salmaan Starrer Locks It Release Date For November

Kaantha will hit the screens in November this year
The film stars Dulquer Salmaan, Samuthirakani and Bhagyashri Borse in key roles
The period drama is directed by Selvamani Selvaraj
Dulquer Salmaan starrer upcoming film Kaantha has locked its release date. Directed by Selvamani Selvaraj’, the film also stars Samuthirakani and Bhagyashri Borse in significant roles. The film, which was earlier scheduled to release on September 12, was postponed due to smooth release of Kalyani Priyadarshan's Lokah: Chapter 1 – Chandra. The film will now hit the big screens in November. Check out the release date of Kaantha here.
Kaantha release date
On Monday, on the occasion of Diwali, makers wished everyone and also shared the release date of Kaantha. They also shared a brand now retro-style motion poster featuring Dulquer, Samuthirakani and Bhagyashri. The film will be released on November 14, 2025. It will clash with Ajay Devgn's De De Pyaar De 2.
“Diwali just got a whole lot more explosive! #Kaantha will be lighting up theatres worldwide from NOVEMBER 14th! Wishing you all a happy Diwali and we’ll see you in the theatres very soon. A @SpiritMediaIN and @DQsWayfarerFilm production,” the film’s team captioned the post.
About Kaantha
The teaser for Kaantha was released in July. Apart from directing, Selvamani has also written the script. Rana Daggubati, Dulquer Salmaan, Prashanth Potluri and Jom Varghese have served as the producers of the Tamil-Telugu bilingual film under Spirit Media and Wayfarer Films. Jhanu Chanthar has composed the music for the film and Dani Sanchez-Lopez has taken care of the cinematography.
Dulquer Salmaan’s was last seen in Lucky Baskhar. He will also be seen in upcoming Malayalam film I’m Game.