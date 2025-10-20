Kaantha: Dulquer Salmaan Starrer Locks It Release Date For November

About Kaantha

The teaser for Kaantha was released in July. Apart from directing, Selvamani has also written the script. Rana Daggubati, Dulquer Salmaan, Prashanth Potluri and Jom Varghese have served as the producers of the Tamil-Telugu bilingual film under Spirit Media and Wayfarer Films. Jhanu Chanthar has composed the music for the film and Dani Sanchez-Lopez has taken care of the cinematography.