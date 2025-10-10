Jr NTR Exits SS Rajamouli's Dadasaheb Phalke Project? Here's What We Know

There have been reports doing the rounds about filmmaker SS Rajamouli teaming up with Jr NTR for an upcoming project on Dadasaheb Phalke, the father of Indian cinema. The recent report claims that the RRR star has decided to exit the film. As per the report, Jr NTR is not interested in portraying real-life characters on screen. Also, the report claims that Aamir Khan and Rajkumar Hirani's collaboration on the upcoming project is also one of the reasons for Jr NTR quitting the Hindi–Telugu biopic.