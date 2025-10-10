Jr NTR Exits SS Rajamouli's Dadasaheb Phalke Project? Here's What We Know

Jr NTR has reportedly quit SS Rajamouli's upcoming project on Dadasaheb Phalke
There have been reports doing the rounds about filmmaker SS Rajamouli teaming up with Jr NTR for an upcoming project on Dadasaheb Phalke, the father of Indian cinema. The recent report claims that the RRR star has decided to exit the film. As per the report, Jr NTR is not interested in portraying real-life characters on screen. Also, the report claims that Aamir Khan and Rajkumar Hirani's collaboration on the upcoming project is also one of the reasons for Jr NTR quitting the Hindi–Telugu biopic.
Jr NTR quits SS Rajamouli’s Dadasaheb Phalke biopic?
Bollywood Hungama quoted a source saying, "Firstly, NTR isn’t interested in portraying real-life characters, especially legendary figures from the past. Secondly, the Phalke biopic was to be helmed by Karthik Rajamouli, not his father. Thirdly, Aamir Khan is already working on a Dadasaheb Phalke biopic directed by Rajkumar Hirani. Doing another similar film would be redundant."
Jr NTR's birthday wish for SS Rajamouli
Amidst the report of his exit, Jr NTR wished SS Rajamouli on his 52nd birthday, on October 10, with a heartwarming post. He wrote on X, "Wishing you a very Happy Birthday Jakkana @ssrajamouli !! Loads of love" (with a red heart emoji), alongside a picture of himself with the Baahubali director.
Jr NTR's upcoming projects
Jr NTR was last in War 2, with Hrithik Roshan. The film received a lukewarm response at the box office, despite the hype and expectations. He is currently busy shooting for his upcoming project with Prashanth Neel, which is tentatively titled Dragon. The film also stars Kantara Chapter 1 fame actress Rukmini Vasanth and is produced by Mythri Movie Makers and NTR Arts. It will hit the screens on June 25, 2026.
He will also be seen in Devara 2 with the original cast, including Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan.