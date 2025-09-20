Jr NTR Suffers Injury During An Ad Shoot, Team Says 'Condition Is Stable'

Jr NTR was shooting for an ad in Hyderabad when he suffered the injury. He is in a stable condition and will take rest for a couple of weeks to recover.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Jr NTR injury
Jr NTR sustains an injury; advised to take rest to recover Photo: Instagram
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Jr NTR's team released an official statement on social media clarifying that the actor is stable and recuperating well

  • The statement mentioned that he has been advised to rest for two weeks

  • The War 2 actor sustained injury while shooting for an ad

Telugu star Jr NTR sustained a minor injury while shooting an advertisement on Friday (September 19) in Hyderabad. The news was confirmed by his team in a statement. The RRR actor is advised to take two weeks' rest for a complete recovery. Earlier on Friday, there were reports of Jr NTR's injury, post which the statement was released.

Jr NTR's injury

The statement was issued on Friday by Jr NTR's team. It reads: "Mr NTR sustained a minor injury today while shooting for an advertisement. On medical advice, he will be resting for the next couple of weeks to ensure a complete recovery." The team also assured that his condition is stable.

"We would like to assure everyone that his condition is stable and there is no cause for concern. We sincerely request fans, media, and the public to refrain from any speculation," the statement concluded.

Jr NTR's work front

Jr NTR is currently preparing for his next film Dragon with director Prashanth Neel. He has gone through a drastic weight loss for his character. Recently, a video went viral in which the actor was seen doing a workout in the gym.

In August, a schedule of the film was wrapped in Kumta. The film also stars Rukmini Vasanth. It is produced by Mythri Movie Makers, and will have a theatrical release on June 25, 2026.

Jr NTR's last film was War 2 with Hrithik Roshan, which failed to live up to expectations.

