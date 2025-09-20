Jr NTR Suffers Injury During An Ad Shoot, Team Says 'Condition Is Stable'

Jr NTR's team released an official statement on social media clarifying that the actor is stable and recuperating well
The statement mentioned that he has been advised to rest for two weeks
The War 2 actor sustained injury while shooting for an ad
Telugu star Jr NTR sustained a minor injury while shooting an advertisement on Friday (September 19) in Hyderabad. The news was confirmed by his team in a statement. The RRR actor is advised to take two weeks' rest for a complete recovery. Earlier on Friday, there were reports of Jr NTR's injury, post which the statement was released.
Jr NTR's injury
The statement was issued on Friday by Jr NTR's team. It reads: "Mr NTR sustained a minor injury today while shooting for an advertisement. On medical advice, he will be resting for the next couple of weeks to ensure a complete recovery." The team also assured that his condition is stable.
"We would like to assure everyone that his condition is stable and there is no cause for concern. We sincerely request fans, media, and the public to refrain from any speculation," the statement concluded.
Jr NTR's work front
Jr NTR is currently preparing for his next film Dragon with director Prashanth Neel. He has gone through a drastic weight loss for his character. Recently, a video went viral in which the actor was seen doing a workout in the gym.
In August, a schedule of the film was wrapped in Kumta. The film also stars Rukmini Vasanth. It is produced by Mythri Movie Makers, and will have a theatrical release on June 25, 2026.
Jr NTR's last film was War 2 with Hrithik Roshan, which failed to live up to expectations.