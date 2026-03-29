Lenin New Release Date Announced: Akhil Akkineni-Starrer Averts Clash With Ram Charan's Peddi; To Hit Theatres In June

Summary of this article
Akhil Akkineni's Lenin movie has been delayed to avoid a clash with Ram Charan's Peddi, which is releasing on April 30.
It will now hit the screens in June. Lenin's new release date has been announced.
The Telugu-language action drama also stars Bhagyashri Borse in the female lead.
Actor Akhil Akkineni is returning to the big screen with Lenin. He was last seen in Agent (2023), which tanked at the box office. Lenin, also starring Bhagyashri Borse, was scheduled for theatrical release on May 1, 2026. But the makers have decided to postpone it to June, averting a box office clash with Ram Charan’s Peddi, which will arrive in cinemas on April 30.
The makers on Friday announced Lenin's new release date on a social media post.
Akhil Akinneni's Lenin postponed, new release date announced
Taking to their X (formerly Twitter) handle, Annapurna Studios, the production house behind the film, released a statement, confirming the film’s postponement. The makers wrote, “The release of Lenin, which was originally scheduled for May 1st, will now be postponed. With our dearest Mega Power Star Ram Charan's Peddi arriving on April 30th, we believe it is the right time to celebrate cinema together in a positive and healthy environment. We all know the bond Ram Charan garu shares with Akhil garu and how he has always been a constant well-wisher. This decision comes with utmost respect and regard (sic).”
Lenin will debut in cinemas worldwide on June 26, 2026. The makers also assured that the film will be a “complete celebration of cinema, packed with every emotion and presented in the team’s finest form.”
Here's the post.
About Lenin
Set against a village backdrop, Lenin is an action drama, directed by Murali Kishor Abburu. It is a love story and also revolves around a relevant social issue.
Earlier, Sreeleela was supposed to star as the female lead, and the makers had also revealed a glimpse of the actress. Later, due to scheduling conflicts with other projects, she had to leave the project and Bhagyashri Borse boarded it.