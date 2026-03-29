Lenin New Release Date Announced: Akhil Akkineni-Starrer Averts Clash With Ram Charan's Peddi; To Hit Theatres In June

Akhil Akinneni's Lenin postponed, new release date announced

Taking to their X (formerly Twitter) handle, Annapurna Studios, the production house behind the film, released a statement, confirming the film’s postponement. The makers wrote, “The release of Lenin, which was originally scheduled for May 1st, will now be postponed. With our dearest Mega Power Star Ram Charan's Peddi arriving on April 30th, we believe it is the right time to celebrate cinema together in a positive and healthy environment. We all know the bond Ram Charan garu shares with Akhil garu and how he has always been a constant well-wisher. This decision comes with utmost respect and regard (sic).”