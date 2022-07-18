Monday, Jul 18, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

SonyLIV Sets Premiere Date For 'Tamil Rockerz'

Streaming platform SonyLIV announced that its Tamil original series “Tamil Rockerz” will release on August 19.

'Tamil Rockerz' Poster
'Tamil Rockerz' Poster Google Images

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 18 Jul 2022 2:21 pm

Streaming platform SonyLIV announced that its Tamil original series “Tamil Rockerz” will release on August 19.

Filmmaker Arivazhagan of “Eeram” fame has directed the show penned by Manoj Kumar Kalaivanan. AVM Productions has backed the project.

In a media statement, the streamer said, “Tamil Rockerz” deep dives into the dark side of this piracy world and unravels the industry’s constant battle against identifying the group that is involved in releasing pirated content.

Related stories

‘Comicstaan 3’ On Amazon Prime Video To ‘Vaashi’ On Netflix – Top 5 OTT Releases To Watch This Week

Keanu Reeves To Helm OTT Docuseries On F1 And The Ross Brawn Saga

Tamil Cinema's Venerable Production House Enters OTT Age With 'Tamil Rockerz'

"The show follows the journey of Rudra (Arun Vijay), a cop, who must fight against time, unruly fans, and an anonymous network of cyber pirates to secure a massively budgeted and highly anticipated movie, from the notorious piracy group," the official synopsis read.

Vijay, known for his villainous roles in “Yennai Arindhaal”, “Chakravyuha”, said “Tamil Rockerz” is a relevant story as piracy has been a cause of concern for the entertainment industry for a while.

“Piracy has been a constant battle for the entertainment industry. However, in the fast-evolving world that feeds on digital advancements and technological innovations, piracy has taken newer forms. The show portrays this battle in brilliant detail. It's not often that you get to portray a character like Rudra, and it has been a delight,” the actor said in a statement.  

“Tamil Rockerz” also features actors Vani Bhajan, Ishwarya Menon, Azhagam Perumal, Vinodhini Vaidyanathan and MS Bhaskar in pivotal roles.

[With Inputs From PTI]

Tags

Art & Entertainment Tamil Rockerz SonyLIV Kollywood Arun Vijay Vani Bhajan Ishwarya Menon
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Actor Prakash Raj Wades Into National Emblem Row, Says ‘Where Are We Heading’

Actor Prakash Raj Wades Into National Emblem Row, Says ‘Where Are We Heading’

Stock Market Today: Sensex Jumps Over 450 Points, Nifty above 16,150

Stock Market Today: Sensex Jumps Over 450 Points, Nifty above 16,150