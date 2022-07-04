Monday, Jul 04, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Tamil Cinema's Venerable Production House Enters OTT Age With 'Tamil Rockerz'

AVM Productions has entered the world of OTT with 'Tamil Rockerz'.

AVM Productions
AVM Productions AVM

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 04 Jul 2022 12:22 pm

The teaser of 'Tamil Rockerz', the first web series of one of Tamil cinema's oldest and most reputed production houses AVM Productions, was released on Sunday.

Directed by one of Tamil cinema's brightest directors, Arivazhagan, the web series features actors Arun Vijay, Iswarya Menon, and Vani Bhojan in the lead.

AVM Productions, while releasing the teaser on Twitter, said,

'Tamil Rockerz' deep dives into the dark side of the piracy world and unravels the industry's constant battle against identifying the group that is involved in releasing pirated content.

The show follows the journey of Rudra, a cop, who must fight against time, unruly fans, and an anonymous network of cyber pirates to secure a massively budgeted and highly anticipated movie, from the notorious piracy group.

The show will also feature Azhagam Perumal, Vinodhini Vaidyanathan, and M.S. Bhaskar in pivotal roles. The show has been written by Manoj Kumar Kalaivanan and produced by AVM Productions.

Director Arivazhagan said: "I am delighted to collaborate with AVM Productions and SonyLIV for the show. The show dwells on the dark side of piracy and how the entertainment industry is battling it. It's an honor to have Arun Vijay sir on board."

Producer Aruna Guhan, AVM Productions, said: "'Tamil Rockerz' is a very special show as it marks the foray of AVM Productions into OTT as well as being a story so close to our industry. Aparna and I were keen to show how piracy affects the entertainment industry and keep it rooted and content-driven. Working with Director Arivazhagan, we have been able to tell the story visually with deeper context and immense skill. We are extremely thrilled to have Arun Vijay to elevate the series."

[With Inputs from IANS]

Tags

Art & Entertainment Tamil Rockerz AVM Productions OTT Arivazhagan Arun Vijay Iswarya Menon Vani Bhoja Aruna Guhan Tamil Cinema
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Udaipur Killing: Curfew Relaxed For 12 Hours As Situation Normalises, Internet Remains Suspended

Udaipur Killing: Curfew Relaxed For 12 Hours As Situation Normalises, Internet Remains Suspended

ENG Vs IND, 5th Test: India In Prime Position, Lead England By 257 Runs On Day 3

ENG Vs IND, 5th Test: India In Prime Position, Lead England By 257 Runs On Day 3