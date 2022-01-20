The upcoming series that is starring actors Ishwak Singh and Jim Sarbh as Dr. Vikram Sarabhai and Dr. Homi J. Bhabha, respectively, the show will be premiering on SonyLIV from the 4th of Feb.

The series is meant to be a tribute to the scientists who began the journey of India’s space adventure. The series delves deep into the lives of India’s greatest scientific minds as the viewer's get to know the large scheme of opportunities that their efforts have made possible today.

Created by Nikkhil Advani, Roy Kapur Films, and Emmay Entertainment, and produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, and Nikkhil Advani, the show has been directed by Abhay Pannu.

It also features actors Regina Cassandra, Rajat Kapoor, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Saba Azad, and Arjun Radhakrishnan in major roles.