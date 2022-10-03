Sona Mohapatra Calls Out Channels As Sajid Khan Joins 'Bigg Boss 16', Questions Farhan Akhtar For Keeping Quiet

Singer Sona Mohapatra has called Indian television channels and executives "depraved and sad" after filmmaker Sajid Khan joined in as a contestant in the controversial reality show 'Bigg Boss 16', hosted by Salman Khan.

For the unversed, Sajid, who has been accused of sexual assault allegations and reportedly asked female actors to send him their nude pictures as part of the casting process, entered the house during the grand premiere on Saturday.

Sona took to Twitter to express her objection to the appearance of Sajid, who is also the younger brother of Farah Khan. She wrote, "This is #SajidKhan, now on a reality TV show. Then there is #AnuMalik judging a music reality show on TV, for children no less. #KailashKher ? Celebrity Judge on TV. ALL called out by many many women in @IndiaMeToo. Indian TV channels, executives are indeed depraved and sad.”

In another tweet, Sona tweeted, "& of course the series sleaze #VikasBehl & master of disgusting #SuhelSeth, all back on Indian TV thought that calms me (?) that it's a dying medium & some dying will thrash around doing the worst to save themselves, even if it means dragging other humans under; women. @IndiaMeToo."

Not just that, Sona also called out Farhan Akhtar, who heads the organisation MARD, for knowing Sajid and still keeping quiet. “Dear @FarOutAkhtar, you front an organisation called MARD. This man & the many others are known to you personally. Speak up, Stand Up only when it’s convenient or pay a virtue signal for ‘our cause’ not now? Charity begins at home,” Sona requested him.

During the ‘Bigg Boss 16’ premiere on Saturday, Sajid also spoke about how his work suffered after the allegations. "I did not have much work, I have been at home for the past four years. So, when the Colors team called me up, I decided I should come here and maybe learn something about myself,” he had said right before entering the house.