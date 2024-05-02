Art & Entertainment

Sofia Vergara Reveals Why She Can't Be Too Picky About Men

Actress Sofia Vergara feels she can't be too "picky" about who she dates, as it is already hard for women over 50 to find someone.

IANS
Sofia Vergara Photo: IANS
Vergara, who parted ways with Joe Manganiello last year, remains open to the idea of dating another celebrity.

"I mean, it’s already hard for a 50-something-year-old woman to find someone. I’m not going to be now picky about, 'Oh, he can only be a doctor. Oh, he can only be an astronaut.' No, I mean, I’m not that picky," the actress told people.com, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

The actress has learned that love can be a "tricky" thing.

The Hollywood star, who married Joe in 2015, said: "You never know what the future is going to bring."

"You need to always give the best that you can, be the best person to the other person. Be there for them when they need you, when they’re going through the hardest time. Hopefully that will one day come back to you," she said.

Looking ahead, Vergara anticipates the joy of becoming a grandmother one day.

"I already kind of like what he does with me. Manolo has a dog, and on the weekends he just drops the dog at my house. And I used to drop him at my mom’s house during the weekend so that I could at least go out every once in a while."

