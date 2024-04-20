Art & Entertainment

‘Singham Again’: Rohit Shetty Introduces Deepika Padukone As ‘Lady Singham’ In New Still, Calls Her ‘My Hero'

Amping up the excitement for Rohit Shetty’s ‘Singham Again’, Deepika Padukone, in a new still, does the signature Singham pose.

Deepika Padukone As ‘Lady Singham’ Photo: Instagram
Deepika Padukone is all set to play the role of Shakti Shetty in director Rohit Shetty's ‘Singham 3’, titled ‘Singham Again’. On Friday, the filmmaker shared a new still from the film, and it features the mommy-to-be Deepika as 'Lady Singham'. Sharing the still, Rohit even called her as his 'hero'. 

Taking to Instagram, Rohit shared a motion poster of Deepika in a cop avatar from the film, and it has Deepika striking Ajay Devgn's iconic Singham pose. Rohit captioned it as, “MY HERO... REEL MEIN BHI AUR REAL MEIN BHI (In reel and in real) LADY SINGHAM!!! @deepikapadukone.” Check it out here:

As soon as the post was out, several fans commented on it. One wrote, “Welcome to the cop universe Deepu,” another commented, "Omg (oh my God) Deepika looks so fab... ekdum mast (Absolutely amazing)." Deepika herself commented on Rohit's Instagram post, and wrote, "Let’s do this!" Meanwhile, a couple of fans hinted, "This might actually be the biggest blockbuster."

For those caught unaware, it was last year that the first look of Deepika as the lady cop Shakti Shetty was revealed, and it had the actress donning the cop uniform for the first time. She was seen sitting in what looked like the front of what seemed like a burning vehicle while holding a guy with a gun in his mouth. 

Coming to ‘Singham Again’, the film is directed by Rohit Shetty, and also stars Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Ranveer Singh. It is the third installment of the hit franchise, and it is all to be released in theatres on the occasion of Independence Day 2024. While Ajay-starrer ‘Singham’ was released in 2011, ‘Singham Returns’ hit the silver screens in 2014.

