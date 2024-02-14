With anticipation already brewing about the massively talented ensemble, the wait for ‘Singham Again’ seemed too long. While many of the roles were disclosed, the question of who would be playing the ‘bad guy’ remained unanswered. While fans had many speculations and their own theories, filmmaker Rohit Shetty has finally announced who would be taking on the role of a villain in the much-awaited cop film.
Shetty has officially affirmed the speculations: Arjun Kapoor is set to portray the antagonist in the upcoming movie, against five cops. The director took to his social media handles, unveiling two intense photos of the actor in his menacing character to make the exciting announcement. The first image showcased Arjun’s face fully covered in blood, wearing a wickedly fierce smile, while the other captured him face-to-face with Ranveer Singh, who is reprising his role as Simmba in the movie.
Sharing the photos, Rohit captioned it, “Insaan galati karta hai, aur usse uski saza bhi milti hai… Lekin ab jo aayega, wo shaitaan hai! CAN I SAY – INTRODUCING ARJUN KAPOOR!”
The actor also shared the same photos and wrote in the caption, “Singham ka villain! Feeling on top of the world being a part of hit-machine Rohit Shetty sir’s cop universe! I promise you there will be mayhem #SinghamAgain.”
Ranveer Singh also shared the photos with the caption, “MY BABA BADDEST !!!” Whereas, Ajay Devgn wrote, “Iss toofan ke liye tayaar ho jao,” while welcoming him.
Check out the pictures here:
Of course, this was bound to get fans excited early in the morning, and they took to the comments section to express their happiness over this casting. One wrote, “It will be interesting to watch Arjun Kapoor against all the cops.” Another stated, “Giving me major goosebumps…” A third one called his look “dangerous.”
With Ranveer and Arjun, having already worked before on ‘Gunday,’ which marks its 10th anniversary today, one commented, “Now that’s the reunion I’ve been waiting for.”
‘Singham Again,’ the fifth installment in Shetty’s cop universe, stars Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Arjun Kapoor and Jackie Shroff in lead roles while Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Tiger Shroff have been roped in for cameo appearances. The blockbuster is slated to hit the silver screens on Independence Day, August 15, 2024.