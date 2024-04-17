Mom-To-Be Deepika Padukone Shoots For Rohit Shetty's 'Singham Again', Pics From Sets Go Viral

In October last year, Deepika Padukone confirmed being part of Rohit Shetty's 'Singham Again'. She unveiled her look as police officer from the cop drama. Deepika is playing the most "brutal and violent" cop Shakti Shetty in the upcoming film. It seems she has already started shooting for 'Singham 3' as a few leaked pics of the actress from the sets have gone viral on social media. In the pics, the diva is seen in the get-up of her cop look.
Deepika Padukone tied her hair in a sleek bun, wore a pair of sunglasses and was busy shooting. Director Rohit Shetty was seen giving instructions. From the pics, it seem she is shooting for some intense sequence.
Advertisement
Have a look at pics of Deepika Padukone from 'Singham Again' sets.
Fans are excited to see Deepika Padukone in khaki uniform and they are waiting with bated breath to see her in 'Singham 3'. One commented, ''The arched eyebrow and cheeks make her look like Shanti Priya'' while another wrote, ''DP has the perfect physique and body language for a lady cop. Can't think of any other actress who could pull this off.'' Many are worried as how she is shooting amidst her pregnancy.
On the first day of Navratri 2023, Rohit Shetty dropped two blazing posters of Deepika Padukone from the film. She was seen holding a gun while dressed in a uniform. The 'Pathaan' actress was seen smiling menacingly with blood on her forehead and shoulder. Rohit sharing the posters wrote, “Naari sita ka bhi roop hai aur durga ka bhi… Meet the most brutal and violent officer of our cop universe… Shakti Shetty… My lady Singham… Deepika Padukone.”
Advertisement
'Singham Again' also stars Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, and Arjun Kapoor among others.
Deepika is expecting her first child with Ranveer Singh. The couple announced their pregnancy in February this year with an adorable post. There are reports that they have opted for surrogacy. Nothing has been confirmed yet either by Deepika or Ranveer.