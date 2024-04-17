Mom-To-Be Deepika Padukone Shoots For Rohit Shetty's 'Singham Again', Pics From Sets Go Viral

In October last year, Deepika Padukone confirmed being part of Rohit Shetty's 'Singham Again'. She unveiled her look as police officer from the cop drama. Deepika is playing the most "brutal and violent" cop Shakti Shetty in the upcoming film. It seems she has already started shooting for 'Singham 3' as a few leaked pics of the actress from the sets have gone viral on social media. In the pics, the diva is seen in the get-up of her cop look.