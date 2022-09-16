Singer Justin Bieber Cancels India Tour Due To Ill Health

The concert of singer Justin Biber that was supposed to happen this year with a stop in India on October 18 is no more happening. With just a little more than a month remaining, BookMyShow, which sold the tickets for the concert, informed fans that the show in Delhi has been canceled owing to the singer’s health condition.

“We are extremely disappointed to share that the ‘Justin Bieber Justice World Tour – India’ scheduled for October 18th, 2022 at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi has been cancelled owing to the singer’s health condition. We have just been informed that due to health concerns, he will unfortunately not be able to make it next month. Along with New Delhi in India, the artist has also cancelled other stops in the tour’s run-up to the India show including Chile, Argentina, Brazil, South Africa, Bahrain, UAE and Israel," sharing an official statement on social media, the BookMyShow wrote.

In June this year, the 28-year-old shared with the world that he had been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome. The disease, a rare neurological disorder, has left one side of his face paralysed. Bieber has not only cancelled his India trip but also Chile, Argentina, Brazil, South Africa, Bahrain, UAE and Israel.

The singer posted a video on Instagram. He said he had contracted Ramsay Hunt syndrome, which affected nerves in his ear and face. Bieber noted that his right eye was not blinking, adding “I can’t smile on this side of my face. This nostril will not move. So there’s full paralysis on this side of my face.”

Stating that he was physically unable to perform his upcoming shows, he added that he was doing facial exercises and expected to recover. “It will go back to normal,” Justin Bieber said. “It’s just time, and we don’t know how much time that’s going to be.”

Justin Bieber had 70 shows set to run until March 2023 in South America, Asia, Australia, New Zealand and Europe.