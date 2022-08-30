Sidharth Malhotra On His Journey To Bollywood From 'Non-Film' Background: You Have To Live With Your Gut Instincts 

Sidharth Malhotra started off his career in the glamour industry as a model and then became an actor with projects like ‘Hasee Toh Phasee’, ‘Brothers’, ‘Ek Villain’, and ‘Kapoor & Sons’ in his filmography. He also was an assistant director to filmmaker Karan Johar in the 2010 film, ‘My Name Is Khan’. However, he proved his mettle as an actor with ‘Shershaah’, in which he starred alongside Kiara Advani.

He is now not only an actor par excellence but has also worked his way up in the Indian film industry, being an outsider. Talking about his journey in Bollywood starting with ‘Student of the Year’, Sidharth told Hindustan Times, “I think people need to see your journey from a holistic point of view as to where you started off and where you are today.”

He further talked about his ‘extreme’ journey and said, “I have had a very extreme journey (in the industry) coming from New Delhi from a non-film background and being here today, working for the last 10 years and entertaining people in various different roles”.

The 37-year old actor also feels that youngsters will feel inspired by his journey that anything is possible. “It’s just to show them (people) by my actions that anything that you put your mind to is possible. Everyone’s opinion is not what you have to go by always. Eventually you have to live with your gut instincts and your dedication and your obsession about one particular field while trying to achieve it. I’m a prime example for that and I hope that youngsters will take inspiration from it,” he said.

However, the actor feels he still has miles to go to attain the tag of being an ‘icon’. “For me, being an icon or somebody in the field is a little too early. I know work has been good, and God has been kind. But I do feel that to be an icon and to have some kind of love from the audience means that you need to show them by actions as to what you need to do to achieve something in life,” he signed off.

Sidharth has projects such as ‘Thank God’, ‘Mission Majnu’, ‘Yodha’ and ‘Indian Police Force’ in pipeline.