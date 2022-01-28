Shweta Tiwari Issues An Apology For Her Remark On God Measuring Her Bra Size

After a lawsuit was filed against her in Madhya Pradesh for the remark "Meri bra ka size bhagwan le rahe hain," television actress Shweta Tiwari released a statement. Tiwari apologised for hurting people's feelings in her statement, but she also stated that her words were misconstrued because they were taken out of context. It was said at the press presentation for her next web series, when she was joined on stage by co-stars Rohit Roy, Digangana Suryavanshi, and Sourabh Raaj Jain, among others.

Tiwari's statement read: "It has come to my notice that a certain statement of mine referring to a colleague’s previous role has been taken out of context and has been misconstrued. When put in context, one will understand that the statement in reference to ‘Bhagwan’ was in context with Sourabh Raj Jain’s popular role of a deity. People associate character names to actors and hence, I used that as an example during my conversation with media. However, it has been completely misconstrued which is saddening to see. As someone who has been a staunch believer of ‘Bhagwan’ myself, there is no way that I would intentionally or unintentionally say or do any such thing that would hurt sentiments by and large. I have, however, come to understand that when taken out of context, it has unintentionally hurt feelings of people. Please be assured that it has never been my intention to hurt anyone, with my words or actions. Hence, I would like to humbly apologise for the hurt that the statement has unintentionally caused to a lot of people (sic)."

During the press conference, Jain was mocked for playing a bra-fitter in the web series, despite the fact that in his prior shows, he had played Lord Krishna. To this, Tiwari added, "Bhagwan se seedha bra fitter. Matlab jump toh dekho... Meri bra ka size 'bhagwan' le rahe hain (Straight from God to a bra fitter...look at his jump...My bra size is being taken by God (in the web series)."

Salil Acharya, an actor-RJ-host, who was present at the event, talked exclusively to BT and stated Tiwari's statement was taken out of context. The actor shared, “I was on stage with Shweta when this happened. I was asking a question to actor Sourabh Raaj Jain, who plays a bra fitter in the web series. I had asked him that for a person who has played mythological and godly roles in the past, how was it playing something so different. In a funny way, Shweta said that now we are making God do this. When she said God, she meant Sourabh because he is known for his mythological roles. Her statement has been taken out of context and I really would like to clear the air.”

While those on stage with her shrugged it off, the video quickly went viral. It drew the attention of the MP Home Minister, who requested that Bhopal's police commissioner take action. He tweeted, "The statement given by actress #ShwetaTiwari in Bhopal is condemnable. Bhopal Police Commissioner Makrand Deuskar has been directed to examine the facts and context and submit a report within 24 hours, on the basis of which a decision will be taken (sic)."