Shweta Tiwari: I Inherited My Love For Books From Mum

Popular face of TV industry, Shweta Tiwari, who is currently seen in 'Main Hoon Aparajita' playing the role of a mother of three daughters, revealed her interest in reading books and said that reading a good novel for her is like a stressbuster.



She said: "I enjoy reading a good book whenever I have free time. Even if I have a hectic shoot schedule, reading an interesting novel always makes me happy and stress-free."



The actress made her place in the entertainment industry with the role of Prerna in 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' and also acted in a number of daily soaps, films and web series. She was also the winner of 'Bigg Boss 4' and then participated in 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 11'. She made her digital debut with 'Hum, Tum and Them'.



Apart from acting, Shweta makes sure to take out some time for her hobby of reading books and said about inheriting this habit from her mother.



She spoke: "As a child, I loved reading books, and I believe I inherited love for books from my mother. My collection of books has been growing since I was a child, they really make me happy. I haven't really kept track of how many books I own, but enough to redesign my house to adjust the bookshelf to store them."



Furthermore, she opened up about the kind of books she is interested in reading: "I love reading about Indian and European history. If you ask me about my current favorites, they are 'The Alchemist' by Paulo Coelho, 'Sapiens' by Yuval Noah Harari, 'The Immortals of Meluha' by Amish Tripathi and many more."



The 42-year-old actress added: "I also love reading novels written by Kristin Hannah and Colleen Hoover. In every book I read, I connect with the character, and it's like living another life."



'Main Hoon Aparajita' airs on Zee TV.