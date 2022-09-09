Friday, Sep 09, 2022
Shraddha Kapoor: After ‘Aashiqui 2’ And ‘Ek Villain’, I Thought It’ll Be Great To Write A Book

Shraddha Kapoor recently expressed her desire to be a writer. She was at the book launch event of 'Treasure Trove', a book written by an 8-year-old Arya.

Shraddha Kapoor has dabbled in too many things in her decade-long career. Now, she finds inspiration through an 8-year-old author Arya, to become a writer.

For the unversed, Shraddha Kapoor recently launched the book ‘Treasure Trove’ written by little Arya and read out chapter one of the book. The chapter was about Mom and Kapoor took immense pleasure in reading it out loud to the audience. As the actress joyfully praised Arya for her well-written book, she confessed that reading the entirety of the Harry Potter series is on her bucket list.

Kapoor ended the evening by expressing her desire to become a writer. She also added that this will be the most memorable day for her.

While talking about how Kapoor’s interest in writing began, she says, “It was around 2014, my film ‘Aashiqui 2’ had already released, later ‘Ek Villain’ released as well. And both the films received immense love and appreciation. I felt validated and started understanding the creative process of what I do. That’s when I thought that it will be great to write a book.”

“When you are an author, it’s just so much more special to know. It’s going to be about my journey and it’s something that came from my heart,” she adds.

On the work front, Shraddha Kapoor, who was last seen in ‘Baaghi 3’ alongside Tiger Shroff, will be next seen in Luv Ranjan’s untitled romantic comedy-drama with Ranbir Kapoor.

