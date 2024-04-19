Art & Entertainment

Shoot Starts For 56th Film Of Mohanlal And Shobana Helmed By Renjith

The highly successful duo of Mohanlal and Shobana is making a comeback as shooting for Malayalam superstar Mohanlal's 360th film commences on Monday in the state.

Instagram
Shobana, Mohanlal Photo: Instagram
Shobana herself announced this, expressing her happiness, and noted that this would mark their 56th film together.

This marks the 14th film produced by Renjith for his own Rejaputra films.

The film depicts Mohanlal portraying the role of a taxi driver, reminiscent of roles that propelled him to superstar status.

Directed by Tarun Murthy, with the story penned by K.S. Sunil and cinematography by Shaji, the film features popular comedian turned character actor Jagdish in a significant role.

The film is expected to hit the theatres during Puja holidays in October.

