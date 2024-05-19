Art & Entertainment

Shilpa Shinde On Why She Slowed Down: ‘I Am Also Expecting Too Much’

Actress Shilpa Shinde, whose name is synonymous with the character of Angoori Bhabhi, has finally opened up about why she slowed down after winning a controversial reality show in 2018, saying that after doing a "good thing," she wanted to work in "best things only."

Shilpa Shinde
After winning Bigg Boss, people are/were expecting too much from me, and obviously, I am also expecting too much from others that I get good offers. It is a challenge again that if you do a good thing, you would keep wanting to do the best things only,” Shilpa told IANS.

The actress, who was last seen in a cameo appearance as ACP Naina Mathur in the show 'Maddam Sir' in 2023, shared that she is very picky when asked if she would be seen more often on the small screen.

“I don’t know what kind of role I would get. I am very choosy. If it is different and is not on TV right now,” the actress shared.

Shilpa made her television debut in 1999 and gained the limelight with shows such as 'Bhabhi', 'Sanjivani', 'Amrapali', 'Chidiya Ghar', 'Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev', and 'Lapataganj'. However, it was in 2015 that she rose to stardom with her portrayal of Angoori Bhabhi in the show 'Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai!'.

Talking about being a household name as Angoori Bhabhi, she said: “That was acting, it depends on how the character is written. The character and the line ‘sahi pakde hai’ is a cult. It happens only once in your life.”

The actress added that the same kind of show or character cannot be expected again.

Now, Shilpa is gearing up for the 14th season of the stunt-based reality show 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 14'.

Shilpa calls it a “challenge for myself” but is “confident” about winning it.

“I don't have any kind of phobia, but I am quite strong about myself, but it depends on the situation. Mentally, I am very strong. When you are mentally strong, you can do anything physically then. It’s completely on the mind.”

