Shefali Shah On Facing Sexism At Home From Her In-Laws

Actress Shefali Shah said in an interview recently that she has faced gender discrimination at home, especially from her in-laws. But she said that it is acceptable as they’re from a different generation. Shah is best known for films such as ‘Monsoon Wedding’, ‘Dil Dhadakne Do’, ‘The Last Lear’, and the series ‘Delhi Crime’ and 'Human'.

In a conversation with Pinkvilla, she was asked if being an opinionated person has ever gone against her. The actress, who is married to director Vipul Amrutlal Shah, said that she comes across as opinionated, but she’s just passionate when she is having conversations. “When I was growing up, I just followed what my mom said, or what my parents said, and I didn’t even question it,” she said, adding that she is impressed by youngsters today, who have so many opinions about things.

She said, “I’m picked on a lot by my family. The thing is, I’m very passionate, and that’ll come across in the way I have a conversation… On a certain level, maybe from your in-laws, but they belong to a different generation. Like, I remember, when Vipul Shah goes to shoot, obviously nobody questions, but when I’m shooting continuously, it’s like, ‘Again you have to shoot?’ And I’m like, ‘Are you serious? Did I just get asked that question?’ Or, it’s like, ‘You’re shooting for so many hours?’ That’s how it works, how come that question is never asked to your son?”

She added, “I remember, once, Vipul Shah was doing the dishes. My mother-in-law was standing behind him, and none of us wanted her to do it. And I remember her saying, ‘Itna bada director bartan ghas raha hai (Such a big filmmaker is washing dishes).’ I thought it was so hilarious. And I’m thinking in my mind, ‘Actress bartan ghas rahi hai, yeh khayal kabhi nahi aayega (But you’ll never hear them say this about an actress)’. He’s a big director, yes, but what does that have to do with the house? He’s a homemaker as much as I am.”

On the work front, the actress is looking forward to releasing ‘Darlings’ starring Alia Bhatt and Vijay Varma and also the second season of ‘Delhi Crime’ She will be also seen in ‘Jalsa’ and ‘Doctor G’.