Thursday, Mar 17, 2022
Home Art & Entertainment

Shama Sikander On Going Through Depression And How James Milliron Helped Her Fight It

In a recent interview, actress Shama Sikander opened up on how her husband, James Milliron was the only one who stood by her side while she was battling depression.

Shama Sikander, James Milliron Instagram

Updated: 17 Mar 2022 4:45 pm

Actress Shama Sikander tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend James Milliron at a dreamy white wedding in Goa on March 14. She recently opened up about how Milliron helped her through depression. Sikander and Milliron started dating after they met through a mutual friend in Mumbai in 2015. The actor had said last month that they waited for two years to have the wedding that they wanted.

The actress said that she used to struggle with bouts of depression when they started dating, but Milliron stuck by her through those tough times and refused to leave her.

She told Pinkvilla, "I had just met him. I was still going through my bouts of depression. I would get depressed every now and then. When I would go through these feelings I just did not want anybody around me, I wanted people around me, but I would just push them to go away from me. And nobody ever dared to go against that decision, everybody would leave. But he was the only one who did not leave."

The actress who called her husband a very good listener, added, "I told him to get out, 'just go away and leave me,' but he went to the door, and then he just looked back at me and I was like a numb vegetable just sitting in one corner and he looks at me and he goes 'I'm sorry but I can't leave. I'll sit here, I'll just be with you, I don't know how to fix this. But I'll just be here, and then all night I literally did not speak to him. I just lay down on my bed and he just held me and that's how I spent my whole night, and when I woke up in the morning I was in a better mood and that changed a lot of things."

Adding further, the actress shared, “That was the first time a guy had the courage to be with me in that zone, where my friends would not be. That continued even till now. It's not like I was healed. I was not fully healed, so it took me three to four years into the relationship where I would keep getting these bouts and then he went through it with me. He just stood by, and he just would tell me every time I went through that, with all his patience, with all his support, that ‘it's okay, you're gonna be fine. I'm here’. And that's something very commendable that not many people have that in them. And he had that because he's a very good listener, and his whole being is there for me, you know. And that's the kind of love I always wanted and manifested.”

Sikander and Milliron's wedding pictures went viral on social media recently, and since then she has been making headlines every day.

