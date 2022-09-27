Tuesday, Sep 27, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Shakira To Face Trial Over Tax Fraud In Spain

A Spanish judge on Tuesday approved a trial for Colombian pop singer Shakira on charges of tax fraud.

Shakira
Shakira Twitter

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 27 Sep 2022 10:00 pm

A Spanish judge on Tuesday approved a trial for Colombian pop singer Shakira on charges of tax fraud. Spanish prosecutors accused the entertainer in 2018 of failing to pay 14.5 million euros ($13.9 million) in taxes on income earned between 2012 and 2014.

Prosecutors are seeking an eight-year prison sentence and a hefty fine if she is found guilty of tax evasion.

Shakira, 45, has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing and rejected a deal with authorities to avoid going to trial. Her public relations firm has said that she has already paid all that she owed and an additional 3 million euros ($2.8 million) in interest.

The court based in the town of Esplugues de Llobregat near Barcelona said that Shakira will face six counts of tax fraud.

The date for the trial has yet to be set. The case hinges on where Shakira lived during 2012-14.

Prosecutors in Barcelona have alleged the Grammy winner spent more than half of that period in Spain and should have paid taxes in the country, even though her official residence was in the Bahamas.

Shakira, whose full name is Shakira Isabel Mebarak Ripoll, has been linked to Spain since she started dating soccer player Gerard Pique.

The couple, who have two children, used to live together in Barcelona but recently ended their 11-year relationship.

Related stories

Shakira: Tax Fraud Allegations Are False

Shakira's 'Secret Affair' With Rafael Nadal Revealed; And Who's Clara Chia Marti, Gerard Pique's New Flame?

Spain: Shakira Rejects Prosecutors' Offer, Faces Tax Trial

Spain has cracked down on soccer stars like Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo over the past decade for not paying their full due in taxes.

They were found guilty of evasion but both avoided prison time thanks to a provision that allows a judge to waive sentences under two years in length for first-time offenders.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Hollywood Hollywood Actress Singer American Rock Singer Veteran Singer Playback Singer Celebrity Cases Tax Fraud Shakira Spain
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Moeen Ali Returns To Roots As ENG Face PAK

Moeen Ali Returns To Roots As ENG Face PAK

‘Brahmastra’ Box Office: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt Film Starrer Crosses Rs 400 Crore-Mark Worldwide

‘Brahmastra’ Box Office: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt Film Starrer Crosses Rs 400 Crore-Mark Worldwide