‘Shaitaan’ Box Office Collection: Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan’s Film Crosses Rs 150 Crore Mark Domestically

Vikas Bahl's home invasion drama ‘Shaitaan’ is currently in its third week of release now but it is showing no signs of stopping down and has been growing slowly at the domestic box office. Starring Ajay Devgn, Jyothika, and R Madhavan, the film has now crossed Rs 150 crore mark in India.
On Monday, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the details on his X handle and wrote, “#Shaitaan inches closer to ₹ 150 cr mark… Has yet another eventful weekend, despite #Crew and #GodzillaXKong invading the marketplace. [Week 4] Fri 1.28 cr, Sat 1.44 cr, Sun 1.62 cr. Total: ₹ 142.06 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice #Shaitaan biz at a glance. Week 1: ₹ 81.60 cr. Week 2: ₹ 36.08 cr. Week 3: ₹ 20.04 c. Weekend 4: ₹ 4.34 cr. Total: ₹ 142.06 cr #India biz. #Boxoffice.”
Not just domestic box office, ‘Shaitaan’ has been raking in moolah at the global worldwide box office as well. R Madhavan took to his X handle on Monday and confirmed that the film has also crossed Rs 200 crore at the global box office, and has minted Rs 201.73 crore worldwide so far.
Presented by Jio Studios, Devgn Films and Panorama Studios, the film is backed by Devgn, Jyoti Deshpande, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak. ‘Shaitaan’ is the Hindi remake of the 2023 Gujarati horror film ‘Vash’, which is written and directed by Krishnadev Yagnik.
Meanwhile, as per reports, the film is expected to get a sequel now post the film’s success. Hindustan Times quoted a source as saying, “Shaitan’s sequel will be announced in a few days. Ajay and Vikas are quite happy with the response it has got and have high expectations from the second part as well.” The film will reportedly go on floors in a few months after the cast is finalised.
Moving ahead, Ajay will be next seen in Amit R Sharma's football film ‘Maidaan’, which features him as coach Syed Abdul Raheem. It will be released on the occasion of Eid on April 10.