Ajay Devgn To Reportedly Announce ‘Shaitaan 2’ Soon, Film To Be Set In Maharashtra's Kokam

Now, as per reports, the film is already going to get a sequel now. Hindustan Times quoted a source as saying, “Shaitan’s sequel will be announced in a few days. Ajay and Vikas are quite happy with the response it has got and have high expectations from the second part as well.” “The film will go on floors in a few months after the cast is finalised. There is a higher chance that the same actors will appear in part two,” added the source.