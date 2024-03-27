Ajay Devgn To Reportedly Announce ‘Shaitaan 2’ Soon, Film To Be Set In Maharashtra's Kokam

Ajay Devgn, R. Madhavan and Jyotika-starrer film 'Shaitaan' was presented by Jio Studios, Devgn Films and Panorama Studios. Backed by Ajay Devgn, Jyoti Deshpande, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak and directed by Vikas Bahl, 'Shaitaan' released theatrically on March 8.
Now, as per reports, the film is already going to get a sequel now. Hindustan Times quoted a source as saying, “Shaitan’s sequel will be announced in a few days. Ajay and Vikas are quite happy with the response it has got and have high expectations from the second part as well.” “The film will go on floors in a few months after the cast is finalised. There is a higher chance that the same actors will appear in part two,” added the source.
‘Shaitaan’, a supernatural horror, was a remake of 2023 Gujarati film ‘Vash’. It was based on a family winning over the evil of black magic, and reportedly, the sequel will be based in Kokam, which is popularly known as the black magic center of Maharashtra.
“It will not be about another family getting targeted but a different angle to black magic that the makers want to explore,” the source revealed.
Amid reports of a sequel, Janki Bodiwala commented on the same, and told Hindustan Times, “Well, you know how filmmakers work, right? Sometimes it’s better to keep the details under wraps until the right moment. Just like in Shaitaan 2, where secrets and surprises are part of the thrill. Let’s just say, expect the unexpected and get ready for a rollercoaster ride of devilish proportions!”.
The film emerged as a success at the box office, and crossed Rs 100 crore mark at the box office.