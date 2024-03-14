'Shaitaan' Day 6 Box Office Collection: Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan Starrer Crosses Rs 100 Crore Mark Globally

Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan starrer 'Shaitaan' had a thunderous opening of Rs 14.75 crore at the box office. Over the weekend, the supernatural thriller raked in Rs 18.75 crore and Rs 20.5 crore on Saturday and Sunday, respectively. However, on Monday, it witnessed a dip in collections as it earned only Rs 7.25 crore, and on Tuesday, the downward trend continued as it minted Rs 6.5 crore. On Wednesday, it witnessed further decline as it recorded a business of Rs 6.25, as per a report by Sacnilk.com.
With this, the 6-day collection of 'Shaitaan' stands at Rs 74.00 crore at the domestic market. However, globally it has crossed Rs 100 crore mark. As per reports, Rs 20 crore has come from the overseas market and Rs 80.25 crore from India gross collection. So, in six days, it did a business of Rs 100.5 crore.
On Day 6, 'Shaitaan' had an overall 13.08% Hindi occupancy. Night shows recorded maximum occupancy of 18.91%, evening shows had 12.93%, afternoon shows had 11.76% and morning shows saw footfalls of 8.73%.
It is to be noted that 'Shaitaan' is currently the third-highest-grossing film of the year, after Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's 'Fighter' and Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya'.
'Shaitaan' had no major competitors in the first week. But now two movies are releasing this Friday- one is Adah Sharma's 'Bastar: The Naxal Story' and the other is Sidharth Malhotra's 'Yodha'. So, it will face a tough competition from Sidharth Malhotra and Adah Sharma's films.
'Shaitaan' has received mixed reviews from critics and audiences alike. It is the remake of the 2023 Gujarati film 'Vash'. The film has been jointly produced by Devgn Films, Jio Studios, and Panorama Studios. It is helmed by 'Queen' fame director Vikash Bahl. Apart from Ajay and Madhavan, the film also stars Palak Lalwani, Anngad Raaj and Manoj Anand among others.