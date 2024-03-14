'Shaitaan' Day 6 Box Office Collection: Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan Starrer Crosses Rs 100 Crore Mark Globally

Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan starrer 'Shaitaan' had a thunderous opening of Rs 14.75 crore at the box office. Over the weekend, the supernatural thriller raked in Rs 18.75 crore and Rs 20.5 crore on Saturday and Sunday, respectively. However, on Monday, it witnessed a dip in collections as it earned only Rs 7.25 crore, and on Tuesday, the downward trend continued as it minted Rs 6.5 crore. On Wednesday, it witnessed further decline as it recorded a business of Rs 6.25, as per a report by Sacnilk.com.