Shahid Kapoor Offers Sneak Peek Into His 'Normal Saturday' With Mommy Neliima Azeem

Shahid Kapoor has shared a glimpse of his 'normal Saturday' with mommy Neliima Azeem, and it is just filled with cuteness.

Shahid is the son of actors Pankaj Kapur and Neliima. His parents got divorced when he was three years old.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Shahid, who was last seen in 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya' shared a boomerang video, wherein we can see Neliima making cute funny faces, while she relaxes on a couch in the balcony.

The post is captioned as: "Just another normal Saturday with MOMMY!!"

On the professional front, Shahid is currently shooting for the new schedule of his upcoming adrenaline-pumping action thriller, 'Deva' in Mumbai. The movie also features Pooja Hegde and Pavail Gulati.

'Deva' is directed by Rosshan Andrrews; Zee Studios and Roy Kapur Films are the producers.

