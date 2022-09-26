Monday, Sep 26, 2022
Shah Rukh Khan Drops Shirtless Pic On Social Media, Flaunts 'Pathaan' Abs, Long Hair

Shah Rukh Khan
Updated: 26 Sep 2022 10:16 am

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan added his bit to global warming as he posted a shirtless picture of himself on the social media and left his fans swooning over it.
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)

The actor, who has three massive releases lined up one after the other, took to his Instagram on Sunday and dropped a picture of himself where he can be seen sporting long hair, chiselled body with finely carved abs and arms while sitting on a sofa.

In his caption, he said: "Me to My Shirt today: 'Tum hoti toh kaisa hota. Tum iss baat pe hairaan hoti, tum iss baat pe kitni hansti... Tum hoti toh aisa hota.' Me also waiting for #Pathaan."

As soon as SRK shared the picture, his admirers swarmed to the comments section and dropped comments, such as this one: "2023 belongs to you and only you! It makes me so emotional every time I think of how hard you are working to bless us with three movies next year. All my love and respect to you my hero."

