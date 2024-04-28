Art & Entertainment

Scarlett Johansson, Colin Jost Have A Date Night At White House Correspondents’ Dinner

Star couple Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost had a glamorous night out at the White House Correspondents' Dinner.

The couple attended the event in Washington D.C., where Jost was selected by the White House Correspondents’ Association to be the host for the organisation’s prestigious event.

Johannson wore a custom Giorgio Armani Prive white silk strapless column gown trimmed with crystals. Jost, meanwhile, chose a Giorgio Armani navy blue one-button peak lapel tuxedo trimmed in satin. He paired it with a white evening shirt and a bow tie, reports people.com.

The event, usually attended by the president and the first lady, helps raise money for the WHCA, funds journalism scholarships, and honours recipients of the WHCA’s professional journalism awards.

The dinner's featured speaker has usually been a comedian, with names like Trevor Noah, Jimmy Kimmel, and Conan O'Brien hosting the annual dinner and roast in the past.

