Sunday, May 15, 2022
Sarkaru Vaari Paata Box Office Collection: Mahesh Babu-Starrer Crosses The 100 Crore Mark

'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' also stars Keerthy Suresh, Nadiya Moidu, and Samuthirakani, in addition to Mahesh Babu.

Actor Mahesh Babu Instagram

Updated: 15 May 2022 4:46 pm

'Sarkaru Vaari Paata,' actor Mahesh Babu's film, had a spectacular start at the box office. The film grossed Rs 103 crore in only two days after grossing over Rs 75 crore on Day 1. The film did exceptionally well not just in India, but also in the United States. 

Parasuram Petla has directed 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata,' which stars actress Keerty Suresh as the female lead. 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' was released in many languages on May 12th. Due to the Covid-19 outbreak, the film's release was repeatedly postponed.

According to trade analyst Manobala Vijayan's official Twitter account, the film continues to stay strong at the box office, collecting Rs 102.71 crore on Day 2. Have a look at his post here:

He went on to say that 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' had a "terrific Saturday."

'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' had a wonderful start in the United States. The film grossed more than $1 million on its first day (Rs 7.73 crore).

Parasuram Petla wrote and directed 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata.' Mahesh Babu, Keerthy Suresh, and Samuthirakani feature in the key roles, with Nadiya Moidu, Vennela Kishore, and Subbaraju in supporting roles. The technical crew includes cinematographer R Madhi, editor Marthand K Venkatesh, and composer S Thaman.

