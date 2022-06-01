Samrat Prithviraj: Team To Hold A Special Screening For Yogi Adityanath

The team of upcoming period action drama ‘Samrat Prithviraj’ will hold a special screening for the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath, in Lucknow on June 2.

Bollywood actor and lead of the film, Akshay Kumar, female lead Manushi Chhillar and director Chandraprakash Dwivedi will also attend the screening with the CM, according to a press release.

‘Samrat Prithviraj’ is set for a nationwide release on June 3, and depicts the life of warrior king Prithviraj Chauhan. Chhillar will play the role of Princess Sanyogita. Kumar said that the movie is based on the bravery of the “last Hindu Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan who shed every drop of blood in his body to defend the Bharatmata.”

Kumar further said, “Our film salutes the courage and valour of the mighty king and we hope that the people of our nation are inspired by his values of protecting his motherland at any cost.”

Dwivedi is known for directing 1991 TV show ‘Chanakya’ and 2003 film ‘Pinjar’.

“Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan and his life is a living example of how every Indian must live for his family, his country and his freedom. The values of the mighty samrat are still relevant and will continue to be relevant as we battle historical and cultural manipulation in an age of information. It is our great honour that the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath ji is watching our film tomorrow and blessing our attempt in bringing to life the story of Bharatmata’s brave son,” said the filmmaker.

‘Samrat Prithviraj’ also stars actors Sanjay Dutt and Sonu Sood in important roles. The movie will release in three languages, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.