Samantha's 'Yashoda' Trailer To Be Launched By Varun Dhawan, Vijay Deverakonda, Dulquer Salmaan

Directed by Hari and Harish, ‘Yashoda’ starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu, is set to release on November 11, 2022.

Poster of 'Yashoda'
Poster of 'Yashoda' Instagram

Updated: 26 Oct 2022 5:56 pm

Amidst the huge buzz on the biggest female-led pan-India theatrical film ‘Yashoda’, starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu, the makers of the film are leaving no stone unturned to hype the expectations as the trailer will be unveiled nationally with some of the biggest names of the Indian entertainment industries. 

And now ahead of the film’s release, the list of the actors who would unveil the trailer include Vijay Deverakonda in Telugu, Suriya in Tamil, Rakshit Shetty in Kannada, Dulquer Salmaan in Malayalam and Varun Dhawan in Hindi.

After the teaser release and a sneak peek announcing the launch date of the trailer, the anticipation for tomorrow's trailer reveal is at an all time high. 

Earlier, the makers of the film dropped the teaser introducing the audience to the world of ‘Yashoda’, played by Samantha. The teaser left everyone intrigued with the dark and thrilling backdrop of a pregnant woman fighting against all odds. 

Being released in five  languages – Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi, ‘Yashoda’ also stars popular actors including Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Unni Mukundan playing crucial roles with a strong technical crew onboard. The film has Mani Sharma for music, M Sukumar for cinematography and Marthand K Venkatesh as the editor.

Directed by Hari and Harish, ‘Yashoda’ is produced by Sivalenka Krishna Prasad under the banner of Sridevi Movies, and is set to release on November 11, 2022.

Coming to Samantha, the actress has turned into a national sensation with the blockbuster success of her song 'Oo Antava' from ‘Pushpa’. She has also earned accolades for her remarkable performance in the much acclaimed show 'The Family Man 2’, and is now gearing up for her first appearance in Hindi theatres with ‘Yashoda’. 

