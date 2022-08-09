Tuesday, Aug 09, 2022
Sam Mendes To Helm Pilot Of HBO Comedy 'The Franchise'

Oscar-winning filmmaker Sam Mendes will direct the pilot episode of a new HBO comedy "The Franchise".

Updated: 09 Aug 2022 9:05 pm

Oscar-winning filmmaker Sam Mendes will direct the pilot episode of a new HBO comedy "The Franchise".

According to entertainment news portal Deadline, the network has ordered the pilot for the comedy which comes from Armando Iannucci, the creator of critically-acclaimed series "Veep".

"The Franchise" is a half-hour project that takes a wry look at superhero movie-making.

It follows a hopeful crew trapped inside the dysfunctional, nonsensical, joyous hellscape of franchise superhero movie-making. 

"If and when they finally make the day, the question they must face — is this Hollywood’s new dawn or cinema’s last stand? Is this a dream factory or a chemical plant?" as per the official synopsis.

The script has been penned by Jon Brown and Keith Akushie, with Iannucci collaborating with the duo on the pilot story.

Iannucci will serve as an executive producer alongside Mendes,Pippa Harris, Nicolas Brown, and Julie Pastor. 

Mendes, known for critical hits like "American Beauty", "1917", James Bond films "Skyfall" and "Spectre", recently wrapped production on his upcoming movie "Empire of Light", featuring Olivia Colman, Micheal Ward, Toby Jones and Colin Firth. 

