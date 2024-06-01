Saloni Batra Opens Up On Her 'Gaanth' Role, Says She Had To Work On Her ‘Body Language, Tone’

Talking about the series, Saloni said: "After reading the script, I was extremely excited to get into the skin of the character, since it was completely different from what I had done before. I had to work on the body language, the tone, her relationship with seniors and colleagues, and most importantly, her backstory." The actress said she had a great time working on these nuances. "Manav’s presence enhanced and got to life every moment for me because of his sincerely beautiful energy and the camaraderie we shared, which let me be my most vulnerable. He helped me a lot with his insights and experiences,” she concluded. Directed by Kanishk Verma, the series premieres on June 11 on JioCinema Premium.