Tuesday, Oct 18, 2022
Home Art & Entertainment

Sachiin Joshi Tastes Victory After 19-Month Legal Battle, Discharged In ED Money Laundering Case

As per reports, actor-entrepreneur Sachiin Joshi has been declared innocent by the honourable court and discharged in the Enforcement Directorate’s money laundering case.

Updated: 18 Oct 2022 7:21 pm

"It has been a 19-month battle and today is a big day for me. I am grateful to God that truth has prevailed," said the emotional actor-entrepreneur Sachiin Joshi on being declared innocent and being discharged by the Honourable Court. "I always had full faith in our legal system and the judiciary and this only further strengthens that belief," added Joshi.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had alleged Joshi of receiving funds that were part of the proceeds of crime linked to the Omkar Group. Sachiin Joshi was discharged from all charges by the court today.

Aabad Ponda and Subhash Jadhav of Parinam Law the team of lawyers representing Joshi said, "The Honourable Court has discharged Sachiin Joshi as there is no predicate offence, and the principal offenders have been discharged from the case. Applying the law laid down by the Supreme Court in Vijay Madanlal Choudhary vs Union Of India case on 27 July, 2022, Sachiin Joshi is discharged from the case."

This discharge comes following Joshi citing the Look Out Circular for urgent hearing of discharge plea in parity with Omkar Group promoters Babulal Varma and Kamal Kishore Gupta, who had been discharged from the money laundering case.

The case was disturbing to Joshi, who though out on bail, had a pending Look Out Circular against him, putting travel restrictions on him due to the case. Sachiin Joshi sought parity and discharge. And finally, justice prevailed when the honourable court granted Joshi discharge.

