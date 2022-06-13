Monday, Jun 13, 2022
Sabbir Khan Thinks Tiger Shroff-Starrer 'Heropanti' And 'Baaghi' Franchises Were Not Organic

Actor Tiger Shroff's 'Heropanti', and 'Baaghi' sequels were not organic, according to director Sabbir Khan. He says there is a standard that needs to be met or else the audience will lose interest.

Updated: 13 Jun 2022 3:04 pm

Filmmaker Sabbir Khan, best known for action films like 'Heropanti' and 'Baaghi' believes the franchise stemming from both films didn't work as the sequels were not "organic". 

Actor Tiger Shroff's debut movie 'Heropanti' and 2016 film 'Baaghi' were remakes of Allu Arjun's 2008 film 'Parugu' and Prabhas's 2004 movie 'Varsham', respectively. Khan said both the films were not made with the intent to turn them into a franchise.

"When we made the films initially we did not make it as a franchise. They were organic films... For me, a sequel is something where you take the story and characters forward. If you are making a completely different story then it is a different film. It is just a business move to use the title. I was not leaning towards that," Khan told PTI in an interview. 

"I have not seen those films (the sequels of 'Heropanti' and 'Baaghi'). It has lost its audience," he added. 

Making a remake, according to the director, is difficult because there is a standard to meet. "When you remake a film it is very tough because the original has worked and there is a benchmark set. I liked the core story of the original but the screenplay is mine. We have added our touch and flavor to the story. For me as a director, this is a slightly different film from my past work. Apart from action, it has a strong story and family values," he added.

'Nikamma' stars Abhimanyu Dassani, internet sensation Shirley Setia, and Shilpa Shetty.

Produced by Sony Pictures Films India and Sabbir Khan Films, the movie is scheduled to hit theatres on June 17.

[With Inputs from PTI]

Tags

Art & Entertainment Heropanti Baaghi Sabbir Khan Heropanti 2 Baaghi 2 Franchise Bollywood Franchise Bollywood Tiger Shroff Actor Tiger Shroff
