Saba Azad Completes Shooting Of 'Minimum'

Actor Saba Azad has finished filming for her upcoming international drama "Minimum".

The "Rocket Boys" star, who plays a French tutor named Laurie in the film, took to Instagram on Sunday night to share the update.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Set in Belgium, "Minimum" is an immigrant drama feature which also features "Gullak" star Geetanjali Kulkarni, Namit Das of "A Suitable Boy" fame and Rumana Molla ("Ek Villain").  

Produced by Shiladitya Bora and Radhika Lavu, the film also marks the directorial debut of Molla. 

Saba also recently wrapped the shoot of "Song of Paradise", directed by Danish Renzu.

