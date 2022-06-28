Tuesday, Jun 28, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Russell Crowe To Lead Supernatural Thriller 'The Pope's Exorcist'

Hollywood Actor Russell Crowe will star in Julian Avery's film 'The Pope's Exorcist'. It is based on the memoirs of Father Gabriel Amorth, who performed over 100,000 exorcisms for the Vatican.

Russell Crowe To Lead Supernatural Thriller 'The Pope's Exorcist'
Russell Crowe Wikipedia

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 28 Jun 2022 4:10 pm

Actor Russell Crowe is set to star in filmmaker Julius Avery's film ‘The Pope's Exorcist’, set at Screen Gems. The film is based on Father Gabriel Amorth’s international bestselling memoirs ‘An Exorcist Tells His Story’ and ‘An Exorcist: More Stories’. 

According to Deadline, the supernatural thriller will feature the Academy Award winner in the role of Father Amorth, the legendary Italian priest who performed over 100,000 exorcisms for the Vatican.

Two years after Father Amorth's death in 2016, Screen Gems acquired his life rights for the film adaptation, along with rights to his memoirs.

Related stories

Pope Francis Hails families, Blasts 'Culture Of Waste' After US Supreme Court Overturns Roe Verdict

Who Is Devasahayam Pillai, First Indian Layman To Be Declared Saint By Pope?

Evan Spiliotopoulos has penned the latest draft of the script, with revisions by Chuck MacLean. Doug Belgrad of 2.0 Entertainment will produce the film along with Michael Patrick Kaczmarek for Jesus & Mary, Jeff Katz of Worldwide Katz and Loyola Productions' president Eddie Siebert.

Scott Strauss, Michael Bitar and Giselle Johnson will oversee the project for the production company Screen Gems.

[With Inputs From PTI]

Tags

Art & Entertainment Art And Entertainment Russell Crowe Pope Gabriel Amorth Exorcism The Pope's Exorcist Memoirs Vatican City Russell Crowe
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

2nd T20: IND-W Aim To Seal Series Vs SL

2nd T20: IND-W Aim To Seal Series Vs SL

Wimbledon: Nadal In Action On Tuesday

Wimbledon: Nadal In Action On Tuesday