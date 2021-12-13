Advertisement
Monday, Dec 13, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home International

Vatican Official Apologizes For Taking Down LGBTQ Resource

A leading Catholic LGBTQ advocacy group is praising a Vatican official for apologizing for the pain caused when he yanked a reference to the group on the Vatican website.

Vatican Official Apologizes For Taking Down LGBTQ Resource
The Vatican official apologizes.(File photo-Representational image) | AP

Trending

Vatican Official Apologizes For Taking Down LGBTQ Resource
outlookindia.com
2021-12-13T22:10:38+05:30
Associated Press (AP)

Associated Press (AP)

More stories from Associated Press (AP)
View All

Published: 13 Dec 2021, Updated: 13 Dec 2021 10:10 pm

A Vatican official apologized to a leading Catholic LGBTQ advocacy group for having yanked a reference to it on the Vatican website, drawing immediate praise Monday from the group as an “historic" move to repair the painful rift between the Catholic hierarchy and the gay community.

The Vatican’s General Secretariat for the Synod of Bishops, which is organizing a two-year consultation of rank-and-file Catholics ahead of a 2023 meeting of bishops at the Vatican, restored the reference to New Ways Ministry on the website over the weekend.

The Synod had originally included a reference to a webinar video made by New Ways Ministry, a U.S.-based organization that advocates for greater acceptance of gays in the Catholic Church, in its “Resources” page directing people to sources of information about the Synod.

The video urged LGBTQ Catholics to participate in the consultation process, which aims to make the Catholic Church more welcoming, responsive to the laity and less centralized.

Other U.S. resources alongside it were the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops and the archdioceses of Boston and Newark.

From the Magazine

Our Starless Skies: Even Stars Are Unable To Break Layers Of Smog

Welcome To Mahul, The Living Hell On Mumbai’s Eastern Outskirts

Is India’s Pollution Data Hiding Behind The Poor?

Children From Poor Backgrounds Are Worst Sufferers Of Pollution

In Terror Land, Pigeons Give Kashmiri Youths Wings To Embrace Peace

But the New Ways Ministry reference was taken down earlier this month without explanation. Suspicion fell on the U.S. bishops conference, which is headed by conservatives who have long kept New Ways Ministry at arms’ length. Catholic doctrine holds that gays must be treated with dignity and respect but that homosexual activity is “intrinsically disordered.”

Reversing course, the Synod’s communications director, Thierry Bonaventura, restored the online reference and said he wanted to apologize “to all LGBT and to the members of New Ways Ministries for the pain caused” by taking down the video. He urged them to contribute their reflections on the consultation process.

“In walking together, sometimes one may fall, the important thing is to get back up with the help of the brothers and sisters,” he wrote in the Synod’s newsletter. Bonaventura confirmed the statement to The Associated Press on Monday.

The apology drew immediate praise from New Ways Ministry, which warmly accepted what it called an “historic” acknowledgment from the church of “the harm that such a slight would have caused LGBTQ people and the entire church."

“Apologies are powerful in their ability to build bridges of reconciliation and justice," said the group's executive director, Francis DeBernardo. Praising Bonaventura by name, he said such actions “are an example of the amazing grace which can be brought to life when one practices honesty and humility, and is concerned about how one's actions may harm other people."

“Vatican officials rarely apologize, and they almost certainly have never apologized to LGBTQ people or an LGBTQ Catholic ministry," he added in a statement.

The flip-flop on the reference to New Ways Ministry on the Synod website is indicative of the mixed messages the Holy See over the years, and Pope Francis himself, have sent about the Vatican's position on gays and their place in the church.

Francis made international headlines in 2013 when he quipped “Who am I to judge?” about a purportedly gay priest. He followed up over the years with unprecedented gestures of papal outreach to the gay and transsexual communities, and, while archbishop of Buenos Aires, supported extending legal protections — but not marriage — to gay couples in stable relationships.

But he has also upheld official church teaching and consented earlier this year to the publication of a document from the Vatican’s doctrine office asserting that the Catholic Church cannot and will not bless same-sex unions since God “cannot bless sin.”

In the aftermath of the Synod’s original removal of the webinar video, New Ways Ministry revealed that Francis had written the group two letters this year commending its work. That was significant since the Vatican's doctrine office in 1999 formally censured New Ways Ministry's two founders for refusing to accept the church's complete teachings on homosexuality.

In one of the letters, which were first reported by National Catholic Reporter, Francis praised one of the co-founders, Sister Jeannine Gramick, as “a valiant woman” who had suffered for her ministry.

In the statement Monday, DeBernardo said the letters make clear “that Pope Francis wants LGBTQ ministry to thrive" and that the turnaround on the Synod meant that the Vatican wanted to hear from gay Catholics.

Tags

Associated Press (AP) Rome Vatican City LGBTQ Church US International
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from World

Hong Kong Tycoon Jimmy Lai Sentenced To 13 Months Jail For Tiananmen Vigil

Hong Kong Tycoon Jimmy Lai Sentenced To 13 Months Jail For Tiananmen Vigil

China’s Xi, Russia’s Putin To Hold Virtual Summit

Germany: Chancellor Olaf Scholz's Cabinet Approves 60 Billion Euros For Climate, Modernization Fund

Sri Lanka: President Gotabaya Rajapaksa Suspends Parliament, Goes Singapore

China Needs More Ambitious Climate Goal: Top US Diplomat

South Africa President Ramaphosa Tests Positive For Covid-19, Country Records New High

Islamic Seminary Darul Uloom Deoband Criticises Saudi Govt For Banning Tablighi Jamaat

Imran Khan Promises Action As Gwadar Protests Fuel Unrest In Pakistan's Balochistan

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Candlelight Vigil Held At Oting One Week After Nagaland Killings

Candlelight Vigil Held At Oting One Week After Nagaland Killings

PM Modi Inaugurates Kashi Vishwanath Corridor in Varanasi With Dip In Ganga And Blessing From Seers

PM Modi Inaugurates Kashi Vishwanath Corridor in Varanasi With Dip In Ganga And Blessing From Seers

Tribute Paid To Martyrs Of 2001 Parliament Attack

Tribute Paid To Martyrs Of 2001 Parliament Attack

Advertisement

More from World

Dalai Lama Row: China Sentences Writer Go Sherab Gyatso To 10-year Prison, Here’s Why

Dalai Lama Row: China Sentences Writer Go Sherab Gyatso To 10-year Prison, Here’s Why

Sri Lanka: President Rajapaksa Suspends Parliament, Flies To Singapore Unscheduled

Sri Lanka: President Rajapaksa Suspends Parliament, Flies To Singapore Unscheduled

Covid-19: China Reports Spurt In More Fatal Delta Strain 'Sub-Lineage' Cases

Covid-19: China Reports Spurt In More Fatal Delta Strain 'Sub-Lineage' Cases

West Bank Operation: Israeli Forces Kill 31-Year-Old Palestinian Man

West Bank Operation: Israeli Forces Kill 31-Year-Old Palestinian Man

Read More from Outlook

Amid India-China Stand-off, Ladakh Strike Comes As A Wake Up Call

Amid India-China Stand-off, Ladakh Strike Comes As A Wake Up Call

Nasser Ganai / The leaders of the Leh Apex Body and Kargil Democratic Alliance are not ready to settle for anything less than full-fledged statehood for Ladakh despite having some concessions from the government in contrast to J&K.

Imran Khan Promises Action As Gwadar Protests Fuel Unrest In Pakistan's Balochistan

Imran Khan Promises Action As Gwadar Protests Fuel Unrest In Pakistan's Balochistan

Seema Guha / Mineral-rich Balochistan had long been neglected by Islamabad but now due to the presence of Chinese workers, the government has to douse the flames before it harms Pakistan and China’s strategic interests.

PAK Vs WI, 1st T20I, Live: Bowlers Put Pakistan On Top

PAK Vs WI, 1st T20I, Live: Bowlers Put Pakistan On Top

Koushik Paul / West Indies will be missing the services of Sheldon Cottrell, Roston Chase and Kyle Mayers vs Pakistan. Get here live cricket scores of PAK vs WI here first T20 in Karachi.

How TMC’s Promise For Goan Women Reflects Desperation Of BJP’s Bengal Promises

How TMC’s Promise For Goan Women Reflects Desperation Of BJP’s Bengal Promises

Snigdhendu Bhattacharya / TMC's promise to provide Rs. 5000 per month to 'empower the women' of Goa, which is Rs. 500 in West Bengal, comes ahead of Mamata Banerjee's first public rally on Monday.

Advertisement