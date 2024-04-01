Art & Entertainment

Rupali Ganguly Talks About Her Iconic Character Monisha: 'I Was Being Myself, Wasn't Acting'

Actress Rupali Ganguly, who is currently seen in the show ‘Anupama’, has talked about how she is very much like her character Monisha from the 2004 'Sarabhai VS Sarabhai'.

Advertisement

I
IANS
Updated on:
Updated on:
Instagram
Rupali Ganguly Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Actress Rupali Ganguly, who is currently seen in the show ‘Anupama’, has talked about how she is very much like her character Monisha from the 2004 'Sarabhai VS Sarabhai'.

Actress Rupali Ganguly, who is currently seen in the show ‘Anupama’, has talked about how she is very much like her character Monisha from the 2004 'Sarabhai VS Sarabhai'.

Rupali spilled the secrets behind the success of her characters and revealed how she prepares for her roles.

The actress said: “There's been no research, there's been no workshop, there's been no prep.”

Rupali spoke about her upbringing and her journey in showbiz on the show ‘Kiska Brand Bajega’ hosted by Aditya Bhat.

Advertisement

Asked about her preparation for the iconic role of Monisha in 'Sarabhai vs Sarabhai', she shared that there was absolutely no preparation for that particular role.

Rupali said: “Nothing. Monisha is me.”

“I was being myself. So I wasn't acting. That is how I am. That is, I think Monisha was better than Rupali,” she added.

'Sarabhai VS Sarabhai' also stars Satish Shah, Ratna Pathak Shah, Sumeet Raghavan, and Rajesh Kumar. It talked about Sarabhais, a quintessential upper-class Gujarati family.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. 'The Great Indian Kapil Show': Ranbir Kapoor Remembers Father Rishi Kapoor Beating Him When He Was 9
  2. Sports World LIVE: Sri Lanka In Driver's Seat Against Bangladesh On Day 3 Of 2nd Test
  3. 'Student Of The Year 3': Karan Johar Reveals 'Nocturnal Burger' Director Reema Maya Will Helm The Web Series
  4. Sena Versus Sena: Mapping Shiv Sena's Ideological Birth, Reign And Split Identity
  5. Women's League Cup: Arsenal Win Record 7th Title, End Chelsea's Quadruple Hopes
  6. Hop, Skip, Slip: Navigating Alliances With Nitish Kumar-Led Party
  7. April Fool's Day: Famous Pranks From Bollywood Movies Which Will Make You Go ROFL
  8. Arvind Kejriwal Arrest News LIVE: Delhi CM Brought To Tihar Jail; ED Says He Named Atishi During Questioning